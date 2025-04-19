Rico Rodriguez has "grown so much" since his 'Modern Family' days.

Rico Rodriguez says he has 'grown so much' since Modern Family

The 26-year-old actor was just 11 years old when he was cast in the role of Manny Delgado on the ABC sitcom and cannot believe that it has been five years since the hit series came to an end.

He told People: "Five years is crazy. It doesn't feel like it, but it is. And those five years, we've all grown so much. I mean, I didn't have this much hair when I was on the show, so it's something different. And I appreciate so much of my time on that show. "

And it is definitely going to help me in the long run of any other projects or things that I create on my own that moving forward, it's definitely going to be a part of me."

The 'Sneaks' star appeared alongside the likes of Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Sarah Hyland on the show and admitted that he feels so "blessed" to have been a part of it.

He added: "I feel so blessed and honored to be a part of that show and having kind of a lasting impact of television history. I mean, we were a part of that in a big way. And not once did we ever think that, 'Oh, we're this big-time show.' We were just a family who wanted to make good TV, that's all. Every day, that's all we want to do is come in, do our thing, have fun, and then go home. And the response and the accolades and everything that came after was just like, 'Whoa, I can't believe people even like our show.' You know what I mean?"

Despite his positive memories of the show, his fellow former child star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons - who played Lily Tucker-Pritchett - recently admitted she was left "troubled" by her early fame.

Speaking on the 'Just Trish' podcast, she told host Trisha Paytas: "I would say wait 'til they know what they want to do. 'Modern Family' has brought me so many blessings into my life, and I'm forever grateful. But I think kids need to have a normal experience and I don't know if that's the way to do it. And I feel like I definitely was more troubled when I became older because of the show."