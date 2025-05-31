Francesca Eastwood is pregnant.

Francesca Eastwood pregnant with second child

The 31-year-old daughter of Clint Eastwood, 94, and Frances Fisher, 72, took to Instagram to reveal that she is expecting her second child.

She shared some photographs of herself wearing the white dress her mother wore to an awards ceremony when she was pregnant with Francesca and wrote: “wearing the same dress my mom wore [when] pregnant with me.”

Francesca already has son Titan, six, with Alexander Wraith and her son appears in one of the photographs with her.

She did not reveal the identity of her unborn baby’s father but she and Wraith attended an event together days before the pregnancy announcement.

The pregnancy news comes months after Francesca was arrested for domestic violence after a fight with Wraith.

The pair were driving around Beverly Hills in October when they got into a "verbal argument" before she allegedly got physical, law enforcement explained to TMZ.

Sources told the outlet that Alexander,45, "called the cops and police advised him to drive to the Safety Zone" and after police noticed that he had signs of "visible injuries", she was arrested for felony domestic violence.

TMZ also reported that Alexander "refused medical aid" and online records revealed that the former reality star posted $50,000 bail and was released from custody.

However, the following month, friends insisted the couple were in a good place.

A source told DailyMail.com: “They are a couple, they never broke up, and are working through whatever issues they have - they are very much a normal couple with ups and downs.

“They have been talking a lot and are fine. They have a close community around them that they can lean on. And they are very much in love.”