Freddie Mercury's 'secret daughter' has claimed that he would have been "appalled" by the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

The late Queen frontman's alleged lovechild – whose existence was only revealed publicly earlier this year by biographer Lesley-Ann Jones – has hit out at Rami Malek's lack of smiles and happiness in his portrayal of Freddie in the Oscar-winning 2018 film.

She is also upset by how Freddie's AIDS diagnosis was treated in the movie and suggested that producers had made factual errors with the dates.

The woman is quoted by The Sun newspaper as saying: "Freddie would have been appalled by the movie. It would have made his hair stand on end. This film presents a version of him so far removed from the truth."

The unnamed woman has even claimed that Freddie – who died aged 45 from AIDs complications – would have blocked the movie about Queen unless he was able to have some creative input.

The lovechild – who claims to be a product of an affair between Freddie and a close friend's partner in 1976 – has even suggested that she only came forward to correct "a movie that is full of fabrication".

The medical professional told Jones, for her new biography Love, Freddie, that she had a close relationship with the Radio Gaga artist and that he had given her 17 journals dating back to 1976, which she had promised to keep private.

Mercury's 'secret daughter' also hit out at "the Queen machine" for exploiting the music legend following his passing.

Freddie's close friend Mary Austin suggested earlier last month that it would be "astonishing" if the star had fathered a secret daughter without her knowing and his alleged daughter was "devastated" to hear her response to the claims.

She said: "I am devastated by Mary Austin's alleged response.

"For 34 years, the truth of Freddie's life has been distorted, twisted and rewritten, but she said nothing – with the exception of her comment about the movie Bohemian Rhapsody, which she called 'artistic licence'.

Austin explained that she didn't believe that Freddie could have kept such an important matter a secret because of his "glorious openness".

She told The Sunday Times newspaper: "Freddie had a glorious openness, and I cannot imagine he would have wanted to, or been able to, keep such a joyful event a secret, either from me or other people closest to him...

"The truth is that I am simply not the guardian of such a secret. I’ve never known of any child, or of any diaries. If Freddie had indeed had a child without me knowing anything about it, that would be astonishing to me."