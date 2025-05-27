Amanda Peet once faked being a waitress to get a job in an Italian restaurant.

The 53-year-old actress "made up" a name for a restaurant in San Francisco and put her then-boyfriend's phone number "as the reference" to land the job, but the 'Your Friends and Neighbors' star soon got fired after she warmed bread in the pizza oven.

Amanda told PEOPLE magazine: "I had never waitressed, so I put that I had and then made up a restaurant that was in San Francisco, even though I was from New York, and then gave my boyfriend's number as the reference.

"Then, on my first day, it was like an Italian restaurant where they had a pizza oven.

"A lovely couple whose table I was assigned to asked me if I could warm the bread, which was in a bread basket. I put the whole thing in the pizza oven.

"I didn't start a fire, but the dude was like, 'You're fired, you dumb, actress type.'"

Amanda plays Mel Cooper - a therapist who has separated from her former former hedge fund manager husband, Andrew 'Coop' Cooper (Jon Hamm), after it was revealed he had been having a fling with his best pal and NBA player, Nick Brandes (Mark Tallman) - in the Apple TV+ thriller series, 'Your Friends and Neighbours'.

The show sees Amanda's alter ego take part in steamy sex scenes with Coop and Nick, but Amanda is not fazed by the intimate performances.

The 'Something's Gotta Give' actress explained: "Dude, I've been doing this for so long, I'm just like, 'Show me where to be. Show me who to kiss.

Who do I have to make out with today?'

"Whenever I see Lizzy [Talbot], the intimacy coordinator, I'm like, 'Wait, I have a sex scene?' And she's like, 'No, dear. It's somebody else.' It's so funny when I see her, I'm like, 'Oh my God, I forgot I have a sex scene.' "

As well as Amanda, 44-year-old actress Olivia Munn, who plays Samantha 'Sam' Levitt in the show, also had to do intimate scenes with Jon, 54.

Their characters had a secret fling while he was navigating his divorce from Mel, and Olivia was so nervous about pushing her teeth into the Hollywood legend's skin when filming the intimate scene.

The 'X-Men: Apocalypse' star told the same outlet: "My character had to bite him, and I was nervous, but he just kept saying, 'It's okay. You can bite really hard.'

"And then I did. And he's a pretty tough guy. He's a very tough guy."