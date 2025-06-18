Joel McHale has undergone four $10,0000 hair transplants and admits he is "fully bald".

The 53-year-old actor and comedian - who is best known for hosting The Soup and his role as Jeffrey "Jeff" Winger on the NBC sitcom Community - says the treatments he has had are "a miracle" because he lost all his hair ages ago.

Appearing on the We Might Be Drunk podcast, he confirmed: "Yeah, I’m fully bald. [I've had] four transplants.

"I did it way back when it was a strip. Painful. Don’t do a strip. Do plucking. Now they pluck it from the whole back section, and it’s a miracle.

"You're still going bald, so that hair is still falling out, but the hair that you put there is growing, but you'll still thin, because the hair that was going to fall out is going to fall out."

On the recovery process, he added: "They send you home with Tylenol. If you shave your head, it goes faster."

He's hopeful there is going to be a pill to cure baldness, adding: "They are still trying to unlock the DNA but they thought that would be solved 15 years ago."

Joel recently revealed a Community movie is in the works.

He starred as a suspended lawyer who attends a community college in the NBC sitcom - which originally ran from 2009 until 2014 - and, in April, he revealed the budget had been put in place for a big-screen adaptation.

He told Us Weekly: "We are going to make the movie and we have the money.

"We are funded. That is the hardest thing to get made, or get to get done, and we have got that done. It’s come down to scheduling. And so, I think it’ll be done by — I think it’ll shoot at some point this year. Probably in the autumn. That’s my prediction and that’s also my hope."

Last year, the Ted star - who appeared alongside the likes of Donald Glover, Alison Brie and Yvette Nicole Brown in the sticom - explained that any delay in the movie's development was down to him and his hectic schedule.

He said: "If it’s anybody’s fault, it’s my schedule on this one. It’s not [Donald’s] at all. He was available. … We love Donald. You can fully blame my schedule."