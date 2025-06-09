Sly Stone has died aged 82.

Sly Stone has died aged 82

The musician - who was best-known as the frontman for Sly and the Family Stone - "passed away peacefully" following a lengthy battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a group of lung conditions that cause breathing difficulties.

A statement from his family reads: "After a prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues, Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend and his extended family.

"While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come."

Sly's family also hailed the music star as a "groundbreaking innovator, and a true pioneer".

They said: "Sly was a monumental figure, a groundbreaking innovator, and a true pioneer who redefined the landscape of pop, funk, and rock music.

"His iconic songs have left an indelible mark on the world, and his influence remains undeniable. In a testament to his enduring creative spirit, Sly recently completed the screenplay for his life story, a project we are eager to share with the world in due course, which follows a memoir published in 2024."

Stone first developed his love of music in the early 50s, when he performed in a gospel quartet - called the Stewart Four - along with three siblings. The group actually put out a locally released single in 1952.

And in 1966, Sly and his brother Freddie merged their two groups to form Sly and the Family Stone. The group - who are widely considered to have played a key role in the development of funk music - released their debut album, A Whole New Thing, in 1967.

Sly and the Family Stone's biggest hits included Dance to the Music, Everyday People, and Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin).

What's more, There’s a Riot Goin’ On - their 1971 album - is often hailed as one of the best records of the 20th century.

Sly and the Family Stone dissolved in 1975, amid drug problems and personality clashes.

Sly subsequently recorded and toured with different line-ups, but his career ultimately subsided amid his drug use.