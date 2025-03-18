Gal Gadot found playing the Evil Queen in 'Snow White' to be "delicious".

Gal Gadot loves challenging herself as an actress

The 39-year-old actress stars alongside Rachel Zegler in the new musical fantasy film, and Gal has revealed that she relished playing a villainous character in the movie.

She told Variety: "It was different than anything that I’ve ever done because I was playing the villain. She’s so theatrical and so grand and bigger than life … it was a delicious role to play."

Gal - who is perhaps best known for playing the lead in the 'Wonder Woman' film franchise - loved the experience of getting to grips with a new character.

The Hollywood star shared: "That’s the fun part about what we do. To dig in to create all the history for the character and to understand how they operate - what triggers them, what they love, what scares them - it’s something that takes you through a journey when you play a character. And I love it."

Gal was actually crowned Miss Israel before she found success in Hollywood.

The film star - who won the beauty pageant back in 2004 - admitted that she didn't actually take the event "very seriously" at all.

During an appearance on 'Hot Ones', Gal - who has been married to Jaron Varsano since 2008 - shared: "When I went to Miss Israel in Israel, to begin with, I went for the experience and so I could tell my grandkids that grandma ... and then I won and that was shocking.

"I never meant to win, I came for fun, and all of a sudden - it's funny, you're 18, you’re not taking things very seriously. The only part that I enjoyed doing was the opening sequence with the dance."