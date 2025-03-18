Gal Gadot was "scared to death" when doctors discovered a "major blood clot" in her brain.

The 39-year-old actresshas Alma, 13, Maya, seven, Daniella, three, and 12-month-old Ori with Jaron Varsano but when she was about to give birth to her youngest, she had started to experience painful headaches that

Speaking on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', she explained: "I was eight months pregnant and it was my fourthbaby. This time around I had massive headaches that completely put me down.

"I was in bed and I couldn’t hear or see anything. I had a hot bottle on my head and was just like this [lays back] all day, 24 hours.

“And it just got worse and worse and worse and I saw different doctors and neurologists and they said, ‘It’s probably a nasty migraine...'

"None of the doctors sent me to get an MRI, even if we asked for it before.

"Always advocate for your health. Always. Listen to yourself, advocate for your heart. If anything, you just over-checked yourself, right? That’s okay. And in this case, went to get an MRI and we were rushed to the hospital. I had a major brain clot.

"If I had gone through a spontaneous delivery, I would not have been here.

"It was all of this [touches head], 15 centimeters and five centimeters, three different ones. And it was the first time that I felt what it meant to be scared to death. And again, had I known better, they could have just put me on blood thinners and done.”

The 'Snow White' star explained that while it is statistically unlikely for a woman to find herself in the position that she did, it is best to just get checked out and urged others to push for an MRI scan should they notice any symptoms.

She said: "Three out of 100,000 pregnant women will have a brain clot. But if you feel any symptoms just check yourself.

"MRI is very easy and there’s no radiation or anything."