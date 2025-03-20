Gal Gadot wants to "explore the world" with her family.

Gal Gadot wants to travel more in 2025

The 39-year-old actress - who has Alma, 13, Maya, eight, Daniella, three, and Ori, 13 months, with her husband Jaron Varsano - has revealed that she'd love to travel more with her family in 2025.

Asked about her hopes and ambitions for the year, Gal told 'Extra': "In my own little bubble, I just want things to continue being the way they are and for all of us to be healthy, and the rest will follow.

"Maybe travel more. I want to travel more, but not, like, for work and stuff, but really take the family and travel and explore the world more.

"I don't ask for much, just health for all of us."

Gal stars alongside Rachel Zegler in 'Snow White' and she's revealed that her daughters "loved" the new movie.

The actress said: "It was the first premiere that I was able to bring my daughters with me.

"It’s magical because at the end of the day, we work, work, work, work, work. We go to set, they get to see what they get to see. Most of it, they don’t even get because it’s green screen.

"Finally, to be able to share an evening with them and watch the film, it was really magical."

Gal plays the Evil Queen in 'Snow White' and the actress recently admitted to relishing the role.

The Hollywood star - who is perhaps best known for playing the lead in the 'Wonder Woman' film franchise - told Variety: "It was different than anything that I’ve ever done because I was playing the villain. She’s so theatrical and so grand and bigger than life … it was a delicious role to play."