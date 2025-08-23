Gavin Rossdale has a phobia of birds.

The 59-year-old musician has revealed that his long-standing fear of the animals can be traced back to watching The Birds, the Alfred Hitchcock-directed horror-thriller film.

Speaking about his biggest fear, Gavin - who is best known as the lead singer of the rock band Bush - told Us Weekly: "Alfred Hitchcock f***** me up. Birds, I have a problem with.

"I must’ve seen The Birds when I was very young and those flapping things. Honestly, I could take on a rabid dog. I got horses. I’m okay with animals, [except] a flapping little bird in a room."

Gavin also confessed to being loathed to throw things away, describing himself as a "hoarder".

The London-born star shared: "I’m a bit of a hoarder. I don’t like giving stuff away."

Meanwhile, Gavin recently insisted that he's careful "not to push" music on his children.

The rock star - who has Kingston, 19, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11, with his ex-wife Gwen Stefani - insisted that he wants his kids to find their own path in life.

Gavin - who also has model Daisy, 36, with Pearl Lowe - told Us Weekly: "I’m really careful not to push. I’m their dad — father, not friend.

"Now, if they discover it independently, that’s when it’s, like, I don’t want it to suck."

Despite this, Gavin's kids are already fans of his music.

He shared: "So I put it together and my son Zuma came in. He goes, ‘What you working on?’ I was like, ‘Check it out.’ And I did think he’d be impressed.

"This is why I don’t do this stuff normally. So I played it. I said, ‘Yeah, just put this together, no big.’ He goes — and he’s [giving] me the poo face — he goes, ‘You’re not putting that out, are you?’ I said, ‘Well, I was thinking of it. Why, is there something particularly wrong with it?’ He goes, Machinehead is legendary. I dunno about that.’ And then left the room. Destroyed me. Killed me."