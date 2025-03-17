Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa’s forensics photos will not be released – for now.

A judge at Santa Fe court issued a temporary restraining order on Monday (17.03.25) preventing the release of images from the scene of their double death at their $4 million home, as well as photographs of the interior of their residence.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for 31 March.

The ruling, reported by the Daily Mail, follows an attempt last week by representatives for the couple’s estate to block the public release of autopsy and investigative reports.

Gene, the Oscar-winning actor known for films such as ‘The French Connection’ and ‘Unforgiven’, and Betsy, a classical pianist, were found dead on 26 February in different rooms of their home.

Authorities confirmed in a press conference on 7 March Gene, 95, died from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

A contributing factor was “evidence of advanced Alzheimer’s disease”.

His pacemaker last recorded activity on 18 February, showing an abnormal heart rhythm, which is believed to indicate the date of his death.

Betsy, 65, died up to a week earlier from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare disease transmitted by rodents.

Officials noted signs of rodent entry in the home, which may have led to her contracting the virus.

Gene tested negative for hantavirus, and authorities suggested he may not have been aware of his wife’s death due to his condition.

The last known communication from Betsy was on 11 February.

But her primary care physician, Dr Josiah Child, told the Daily Mail: “She called (my) clinic on 12 February.” He added she had cancelled an appointment on 10 February because “her husband was not well”.

The medic said: “We made her an appointment, but she never showed up… we tried calling her a couple of times with no reply.”

Authorities also discovered the partially mummified remains of one of the couple’s dogs in a crate in a bathroom closet near Betsy’s body.

According to the autopsy report, the animal likely died of starvation and dehydration.