Authorities investigating the deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife have admitted the circumstances surrouding their passing were "not normal".

Gene Hackman was found dead at home

The Oscar-winning actor and Betsy Arakawa were found dead in separate rooms of their home near Santa Fe on Wednesday (26.02.25) and while New Mexico Sheriff Adan Mendoza has confirmed there are no signs of foul play, nothing is being ruled out as their are "concerning" elements to the deaths of the couple and one of their three dogs.

The sheriff said: "It's not normal to find two people deceased in the residence. That's concerning. And then there was also a dog that was in a kennel that was also found deceased."

It had been reported the classical pianist's body showed signs of decomposition, and the sheriff confirmed it seemed the couple had passed away "quite a while" ago.

He said during a news conference on Thursday (27.02.25) afternoon: "It sounds like they had been deceased for quite a while, and I don't want to guess in reference to how long that was.

"There was no immediate sign of foul play. Haven't ruled that out yet.

"This is an investigation, so we're keeping everything on the table."

It was previously revealed the body of 63-year-old Betsy was found near the counter of the bathroom, lying on her right side with a black space heater near her head and it appeared she had been there for some time because her corpse was "in a state of decomposition with bloating in her face and mummification in her hands and feet".

The 'Unforgiven' actor - who had son Christopher and daughters Eliabeth and Leslie from his marriage to Faye Maltese - was found in a separate room off the kitchen, fully clothed with his sunglasses close by, prompting authorities to speculate the 95-year-old star had fallen.

The fire department attended and found no signs of carbon monoxide poisoning or a leak, and the New Mexico gas company tested the lines in and around the house.

Meanwhile, the 'Firm' star's two daughters and granddaughter Annie Hackman have said they are "devastated" by their loss.

They said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy. He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us he was always just Dad and Grandpa. We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss."