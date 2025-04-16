Gene Hackman’s deep affection for his wife Betsy Arakawa has been revealed in a series of handwritten notes found in the couple’s Santa Fe home following their deaths earlier this year.

The Hollywood actor, aged 95, and Betsy, aged 65, were found dead in their home in February and police bodycam footage has now shown how he wrote emotional notes to the love of his life.

One read: “Morning lovely girl, thinking of you and the other little guys. Love G.”

It was only one of a newly uncovered collection of notes from Gene to Betsy that sheds light on the final months of the couple’s quiet life together.

Authorities said their bodies were discovered in different parts of the house, alongside one of their dogs.

Gene died from a heart condition approximately one week after Betsy succumbed to hantavirus — a rare disease spread through rodent droppings.

According to officials, Gene, who was suffering from severe dementia, likely did not know his wife had died.

The couple married in 1991 and had lived a relatively private life away from the spotlight.

In the wake of their deaths, a series of intimate letters exchanged between them were discovered inside the home.

Gene often signed off with, “Love, G,” while Betsy signed hers, “xo B.”

One playful note from Gene, reported by The Sun, said: “Ho, Ho, I am off to see the Wizard, the Wizz of Achie, Pokie. She stabs me here and stabs me there, she stabs me almost everywhere (almost). But I’ll survive because after I am still alive. (But some times just barely). Love G.”

In another message, Gene wrote to his wife: “I’m going down to that building out past the hot water place where you sit, and do whatever it is that people are supposed to do in such a building – maybe I’ll remember once I get down there.”

He signed it: “Love what’s his name.”

Notes from Betsy also revealed tender domestic routines.

In one, she wrote: “Hi G! Taking Zin to obedience class and the vet appt. See you back at home! There is jigsaw puzzle on the table. xo B.”

Photos released by police also showed a table stacked with completed puzzles in a sign of how the couple passed the time together.

Other letters suggest Betsy was aware of issues in the house.

One partially legible note warned Gene about a “water leak,” again ending with, “xo B.”

Authorities also recently uncovered haunting internet searches by Betsy, indicating concern over symptoms in the days leading up to her death.

Bodycam footage released by Santa Fe police showed the interior of the couple’s multi-million-dollar home.

One of their German shepherds was seen lying near Betsy’s body, with an officer heard saying: “Poor guy, he’s sad.”

Footage also showed toiletries and medication on the sink and a bathtub overflowing with boxes, books and papers.