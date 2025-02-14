'General Hospital' star Leslie Charleson died from a "sequelae of blunt head trauma".

Leslie Charleson died on January 12

The soap star, who appeared in 2,079 episodes of the ABC soap Oprah as Monica Quartermaine, passed away on January 12 aged 79 - a week after she had a nasty fall that left her hospitalised - and now it has been revealed she died as a result of long-term effects from a head injury, which did not happen recently.

It is not clear when she injured herself, but she previously had a series of falls which stopped her from appearing on the show.

According to TMZ.com - which obtained her death certificate - the Los Angeles County medical examiner noted the acting legend had been battling normal pressure hydrocephalus - which causes cerebrospinal fluid to build up in the brain.

Leslie also had a history of asthma, arthritis and atrial fibrillation.

The screen legend had suffered "several falls" prior to the one a week before her death, which caused her mobility issues.

In 2017, she injured her leg after a nasty tumble and took a break from the show - which she first joined in 1977 and was a recurring cast member until December 2023 - with Patty McCormack stepping into her role.

General Hospital's executive producer Frank Valentini posted a touching tribute to Leslie on the show's official Instagram page.

It read: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson.

“Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on General Hospital alone and, just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew. I will miss our daily chats, her quick wit and incredible presence on set. On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, my heartfelt sympathy goes out to her loved ones during this difficult time.”