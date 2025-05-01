George Clooney "couldn't be more proud" of his Tony Award nomination.

George Clooney is proud of his Tony Award nomination

The 63-year-old actor made his Broadway debut in 'Good Night, and Good Luck' and has been recognised with a place on the shortlist for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for the upcoming theatre awards, while the production - which he co-wrote with Grant Heslov - hs also up for Best Scenic Design of a Play, Best Costume Design of a Play, Best Lighting Design of a Play and Best Sound Design of a Play..

George - who faces Best Actor competition from Cole Escola ('Oh, Mary!'), Jon Michael Hill ('Purpose'), Daniel Dae Kim ('Yellow Face'), Harry Lennix ('Purpose') and Louis McCartney ('Stranger Things: The First Shadow') - said in a statement: "It’s a thrill to have 5 nominations for this play. For everyone involved, this has been an incredible experience. I couldn’t be more proud or feel more lucky."

Daniel, whose nod for 'Yellow Face' also makes him a first time nominee, has been left "shocked, surprised and deeply meaningful" by the recognition.

He said in his own statement: "I am shocked, surprised and deeply honored by this recognition. To receive my first Tony nomination alongside Francis Jue and David Henry Hwang for a role that explores Asian American identity is incredibly special, and learning that I am the first Asian American to be nominated in this category makes it even more meaningful.

"I couldn’t be prouder of our show and the people I was lucky enough to collaborate with, especially David, Leigh Silverman, our cast and crew, and the Roundabout Theater. At a time when the arts are imperiled, it’s even more important that we remember the value of theatre and the power of the artists making it. Thank you to the American Theater Wing for believing that Yellow Face, and my work, is worthy of a place in this cherished community."

And Louis, who has reprised his role as Henry Creel in 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow' on Broadway after first playing the part in London's West End, feels "so blessed".

He said: "So, so thankful. Thank you to the Tony nominators and to everyone who worked on 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow'.

"Thank you to SFP, Netflix, Kate Trefry and our amazing directors, Steven Daldry and Justin Martin. I feel so blessed to be welcomed into the Broadway community. So lucky and super excited. Thank you."

Meanwhile, Mia Farrow "burst into tears" when she found out she'd been nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for 'The Roommate'.

She said: "Honestly, I didn’t expect this! I burst into tears.

"I wish my mom were here – she would have been so proud of me. I’m so overwhelmed with gratitude to be among these nominees, as this is just the best community in the world. I’m still in the ‘oh my god, oh my god, oh my god’ mode!"

The other nominees in the category are Laura Donnelly ('The Hills of California'), LaTanya Richardson Jackson ('Purpose'), Sadie Sink ('John Proctor is the Villain'), and Sarah Snook ('The Picture of Dorian Gray').

The 78th annual Tony Awards will take place on June 8 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and will be hosted by 'Wicked' actress Cynthia Erivo, who previously won a Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical Tony for her starring role as Celie in the musical revival of 'The Color Purple'.

The Tony Awards will stream on Paramount+ and air live on CBS.