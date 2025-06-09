George Clooney's kids "don't care" about his fame.

George Clooney says his kids 'don't care' about his fame

The 64-year-old actor - who has eight-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with his wife Amal Clooney - has been one of the biggest names in Hollywood for decades but admitted that his children are not fazed by the circles he moves in.

They want to see Taylor Swift. The funniest part is that they have no idea of references. Robert DeNiro will be at the house and they’re like ‘Who’s that?’ They don’t care!"

The former ER star made his Broadway debut in the new play Good Night, and Good Luck and while he lost out the Tony Award for Best Actor to Oh, Mary! actor Cole Escala, he insisted that he is just as "lucky" to have the support of his wife in the first place.

He said: "I have this incredible partner who I couldn’t be more proud of.

"She’s the bravest human being I’ve ever met in my life. I am deeply proud of her and the fact that she’s in any way proud of me, if just, I can’t believe how lucky I am."

George had to shave his famed salt-and-pepper locks for his role as Edward R. Murrow in the play, and joked that he had to use a "weed whacker" to achieve the look.

He said: "I had to cut it all out with a weed whacker to get it all.

"That black hair dye, I had to cut it out. You can’t color that."

Howver, George was keen to revert to his usual looks in time for the awards.

Speaking on Late Night with Seth Myers, he said: "We do a matinee, and then by the time we go to the Tonys that night, it'll be gone.

"I may have a shaved head!"

What's more, Amal made it clear to George that she was not really a fan of his new look either.

Speaking on CBS Mornings, George said: "It's not my favorite look, and my wife, she thinks it's funny.

"Honestly, nothing makes you look older than being 63 and dyeing your hair!"