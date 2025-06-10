George Takei found coming out to be "liberating".

George Takei came out as gay in 2005

The 88-year-old actor came out as gay two decades ago, when he was 68, and George now admits that it was a freeing experience.

The former Star Trek actor told USA Today: "It feels very liberating.

"I don't have to be on my guard, kind of mentally fencing and saying what I want to say but without giving myself away. I developed that skill, but now I don't need to. I can be candid and forthright."

George had actually been with Brad Altman - whom he married in 2008 - for two decades before he came out. However, the decision to discuss his sexuality publicly helped to lift a weight off his shoulders.

He shared: "Here I am protecting my job, my career, what I want to do, while others who had the same difference that I did were sacrificing all that and actively engaging with the larger society and making progress."

George and Brad are contrasting personalities, but their relationship has stood the test of time.

The actor explained: "Brad is a strict disciplinarian. Brad is detail-oriented and he's organised and he brings that detail and organisation to my life so that I can do what I do.

"We understand each other."

Meanwhile, George claimed in 2022 that "issues still remain" for LGBTQ actors in Hollywood.

The veteran actor observed that there's been some "amazing progress" in terms of representation and acceptance in the movie industry, but George thinks there's still a lot of work that needs to be done.

He told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: "There’s no denying we have made amazing progress in terms of telling the LGBTQ story and having LGBTQ performers now acting and maintaining a career.

"But … there’s always that ‘but’, in Hollywood and in America. Issues still remain."

George likened hiding his sexuality to a form of "torture".

He explained: “It was torture being closeted, because my instinct was to speak out."

George also admitted that the sense of guilt gnawed away at him for years.

The actor - who played Hikaru Sulu in the Star Trek franchise - said: "I felt an immense sense of guilt in not standing up."