George Wendt declared he was a “lot happier” than his ‘Cheers’ character while opening up about his role on the sitcom before his death.

The beloved ‘Cheers’ actor’s publicist confirmed the news of his passing on Tuesday (20.05.25) – describing him in a statement as “a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him” .

An interview of George opening up about the impact of playing beer-swilling Norm on ‘Cheers’ has now surfaced – in which he said even though there were similarities between him and the character, he had more joy in his life.

He was quoted by the Daily Star saying in a previous interview: “The Norm you see in ‘Cheers’ has been years in the making. I have some characteristics in common with him besides our fondness for beer. But I think I’m a lot happier than Norm.”

He added about how his fans loved to see him stocking up on booze in public: "I was a beer drinker long before ‘Cheers’. When I put a couple of six packs on top of my grocery shopping cart, people are pleased. I tell ‘em I’m taking them home to rehearse.”

George’s family has requested privacy to grieve.

Born in 1948, George a household name throughout the run of ‘Cheers’, which was on air for 11 seasons from 1982 to 1993.

Despite a rocky start with low ratings that nearly saw the show cancelled after its first season, the sitcom grew to become a defining sitcom of its era, spending eight of its remaining 10 seasons in the top 10 shows and peaking as the most-watched programme in its ninth season.

The series received 117 Emmy nominations, winning 28 awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series four times.

George was nominated for six consecutive Emmys for his portrayal of Norm, appearing in every episode until the series ended in May 1993.

Born and raised in Chicago, the actor’s path to stardom was unconventional.

He was expelled from the University of Notre Dame in Indiana due to poor grades before entering showbusiness.

His first job was sweeping floors at a theatre, but he soon landed guest roles in popular shows such as ‘Taxi’ and ‘M*A*S*H’ before securing his breakthrough part on “Cheers’.

After the sitcom ended, George starred in a self-titled CBS sitcom in 1995, which was cancelled after eight episodes.

Outside of ‘Cheers’, George appeared in various television roles including ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ and ‘Columbo’.

He was also well known for his recurring sketch on ‘Saturday Night Live’, Bill Swerski’s Superfans, which celebrated Chicago sports fans.

George was married to Bernadette Birkett, who voiced his never-seen sitcom wife Vera on ‘Cheers’, since 1978.

The couple had three children – a daughter and two sons.