Georgia Jones "lost [her] sparkle" amid her struggles with postnatal depression.

Georgia and Danny Jones have been married since 2014

The 38-year-old model - who is married to McFly star Danny Jones - has opened up about her 18-month struggle with postnatal depression, which followed the birth of her son Cooper in January 2018.

During an appearance on This Morning, Georgia shared: "I always say I felt like I lost my sparkle.

"You know, when you look back at photos from back then, I always look at myself and I think - this is going to make me upset - I think she wasn’t there."

Georgia admits that she initially struggled to form a bond with Cooper.

The model - who has been married to Danny since 2014 - said: "Cooper is our absolute world, and it's hard to imagine, but the immense love I have for him now wasn't there right from the beginning."

Georgia also struggled to rationalise her own feelings.

She reflected: "It wasn’t that instant gushy, ‘Oh my gosh, I love my baby so much’ and I think because I didn’t feel that, I then put so much pressure on myself.

"I was just not the best person to be around because I was just low."

Georgia actually felt as though she was "failing at being a mum" at the time.

She said: "I felt like I was failing at being a mum, really failing at being a mum, and I didn't want that, nothing in me wanted to feel the way I was feeling.

"You try and you try, each day you wake up and you’re like, ‘OK, hopefully I’ll feel better today’ and then you don’t. Then you’re like, ‘Why? What’s wrong with me?’"

However, Georgina's life was transformed when she started attending therapy sessions for postnatal depression.

She shared: "I had postnatal depression and despite trying to mask it, those closest to me knew I wasn’t coping.

"Danny definitely noticed that I wasn't myself. What he found hard was that he couldn't fix it and he didn't know how to solve the problem.

"After 18 months of struggling in silence, I finally reached out. I went to therapy and honestly, it was the best thing I've ever done."

