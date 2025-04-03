Geri Horner doesn't like being on WhatsApp groups.

Geri Horner doesn't like being on WhatsApp groups

The 52-year-old pop star - who is married to Formula One boss Christian Horner and has eight-year-old Monty with him but also has Bluebell, 18, with Sacha Gervasi - doesn't really like the thought of chatting with other parents so rarely spends time on messaging apps.

Speaking on the 'Table Manners' podcast, she told hosts Jessie and Lennie Ware: "No, I'm not on the school WhatsApp groups, no, oh my God. Sometimes, sometimes not. I don't mute them, I just sometimes...I find that being on WhatsApp groups is a bit...what do you think?"

The 'Mi Chico Latino' hitmaker shot to fame as part of the Spice Girls alongside Mel B, Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham, and Melanie C in the late 1990s but has since carved out another career as a children's author with her 'Rosie Frost' series and is happy to go to the school to give a "motivational" talk whenever they ask her.

She said: "[They don't ask for something] Spice Girly...but sometimes they might ask for some motivation, which I'm happy to do, to help encourage and uplift you. It doesn't matter what the genre is, whether it's sport, music, science or book writing to encourage others to use their initiative and be like 'Okay...'"

The 'Wannabe' hitmakers have not toured together since 2019, and Mel B recently claimed that she had been kicked out of the Spice Girls' WhatsApp group after pushing for another reunion.

Speaking on Sky Max show 'Never Mind The Buzzcocks' when asked why she had been expelled from the group, she explained: "Because I’m Northern and say what I think and feel and I’m constantly saying to the girls, ‘We need to go back on tour. Because they’re d********."

The Spice Girls were formed through an open audition in 1994 and were initially known as Touch, before going through a couple of lineup changes, choosing a different name, and breaking away from their original management.

They achieved a record-breaking run of six consecutive number-one singles and two number-one albums before the shock exit of Geri in 1998 and released their last record in 2000 but got back together in 2007 for a world tour.

In 2012, all five members performed a medley of hits at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics and were briefly seen together again at the opening of their short-lived West End musical 'Viva Forever' but Victoria opted not to return for the group's last run of stadium shows in 2019.