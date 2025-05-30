Gigi and Bella Hadid are "cherishing" their newly-discovered secret half-sister Aydan Nix.

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid have discovered they have a secret half-sister

The models have confirmed they recently found out their father Mohamed Hadid welcomed another daughter with Terri Hatfield Dull after his divorce from Gigi and Bella's mother Yolanda Hadid - and Aydan, 23, didn't know about her heritage until the man she thought was her real father passed away when she was 19. Aydan took a genetic test "out of curiosity" and eventually connected with the Hadids in 2023.

Gigi and Bella explained in a statement released to the Daily Mail, saying: "Over 20 years ago, our dad, while single, had a brief relationship that led to a pregnancy. Aydan was born and raised in Florida, growing up with the man she lovingly knew as her father until his sudden passing when she was 19."

They went on to add: "We first connected in late 2023, and from that moment on, we’ve embraced Aydan with open arms.

"She’s spent time with all of us, including our dad, and we’ve cherished this unexpected and beautiful addition to our family. As siblings, we’ve had many open and loving conversations - with Aydan included - about how to support and protect her.

"Aydan and her family value their privacy, and we fully respect that. We kindly ask others to do the same and honor her wish and right to her anonymity as she continues her life as a young woman in New York."

The Daily Mail reports Mohamed has "always" known about the existence of his youngest daughter and has been "cordial and pleasant".

A source told the publication: "There’s mutual respect. But there’s also discretion."

Mohamed and Yolanda were married between 1994 and 2000. They are parents to Gigi, 30, and Bella, 28, as well as their younger brother Anwar. He also has two daughters - Marielle, 44, and Alana, 39 - from his previous marriage to Mary Butler.

Aydan graduated from the Parsons School of Design in New York in May and the Daily Mail reports she's hoping to forge a career in fashion or design and is an aspiring social media influencer.