Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are "on the same page about what they want long-term".

Gigi Hadid is loving life with Bradley Cooper

The 30-year-old model has been dating Bradley, 50, for two years, and the loved-up couple are both happy with where their relationship is heading.

A source told People: "They’ve talked about blending their lives more, but they’re not pushing it. They’re on the same page about what they want long-term, and they’re letting it happen naturally."

The celebrity duo are said to be "in a great place right now".

The source added: "Their schedules are packed, but they’ve figured out a rhythm that works for them and the kids. Khai and Lea see each other all the time and get along really well, which has made everything so much easier."

Bradley - who has Lea, eight, with model Irina Shayk - "fits really well into Gigi’s circle of family and friends. Everyone can see how happy and relaxed she is with him. Yolanda [Hadid] especially notices how comfortable Gigi is when Bradley’s around."

Despite this, Gigi - who has Khai, four, with Zayn Malik - and Bradley don't intended to rush things.

The insider said: "They're not in a rush but what they have is solid.

"Even with work, they always make time for each other. They like keeping things simple. Sometimes it’s nights cooking at home, other times it’s just spending time with the kids or going out with close friends."

Gigi previously revealed that she feels "really lucky" to have found Bradley.

The model also explained that, over time, she's developed a clear idea of what she wants from a romantic relationship.

She told Vogue magazine: "I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential and then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve … and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky. Yeah, lucky’s the word.

“I respect him so much as a creative and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief. For those people you admire to encourage you, it can create so much belief in yourself."