Gigi Hadid has struggled to have a 'normal experience' with dating

The 29-year-old model has four-year-old daughter Khai with former One Direction star Zayn Malik but was first spotted with 'A Star is Born' actor Bradley Cooper, 50, in late 2023 and has now spoken out about him for the first time.

She told Vogue: "Bradley has opened me up to going to the theatre more, and that’s something that’s so nice to bring back into my life.

"You want to give yourself a normal experience of dating and even for my friends who aren’t public figures, that’s hard. Where do you go? And, what? You just start talking to people?

"And then there’s another added layer of privacy and security. You want to believe that people are going to have your back and not call TMZ or go on Deuxmoi or whatever, but you just don’t know.

Gigi added that she just feels "really lucky" to have found Bradley and explained that he is always "encouraging" her to strive within her career.

She added: "I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential and then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve…and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky. Yeah, lucky’s the word.#

“I respect him so much as a creative and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief. For those people you admire to encourage you, it can create so much belief in yourself. Like, what’s the worst thing if I auditioned for this? You jump and take the leap.”