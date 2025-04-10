Gigi Hadid never gets tired of seeing herself on magazine covers.

The 29-year-old model recently appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine, ten years after she appeared on the cover for the first time, and Gigi has admitted that old photos actually cause happy memories to come flooding back to her.

Asked if she ever gets tired of seeing herself on magazine covers, Gigi said on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': "It feels more like each ... when I look back at the cover, I feel like being in that space and looking back at the photographer and all of the people that surround that moment, and like, the days and the trips that lead to those photos, I guess. And no, I don't get tired of it."

Gigi launched her own fashion brand, Guest In Residence, back in 2022, and the blonde beauty has relished the challenge of building her label.

Gigi previously told Net-a-Porter: "When I design, I don’t just think about myself as this flashy public figure that everyone sees, because that’s not what I am most of the time.

"I borrow a lot of those glamourous, amazing things that I wear; I rarely get to keep them. What my wardrobe is, and why I started a company like this, is what I know well and love: it’s all about classic basics – and making those fun."

Gigi actually learned some important lessons about herself through the creative process.

The runway star - who is the sister of fellow model Bella Hadid - said: "I think I learnt a lot about myself in terms of, I can be a bit of a people-pleaser.

"I have learnt a lot about being assertive, which doesn’t make you a b**** … As long as you do what comes naturally, which is not to be rude, you can say how you feel – and sometimes you have to do that to get things done in time."

Gigi is also determined to have fun in her work life.

She shared: "I want to do things that are new and feel exciting; where everyone is going to leave feeling fulfilled and that they did something fun that day."