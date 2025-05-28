Gisele Bündchen feels “back in control” of her life.

The model made the statement while sharing a glimpse into her life as a new mother in a new chat, just three months after giving birth to her first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

The 44-year-old, speaking to Vogue France for its latest cover profile, said: “Now that my little one is sleeping through the night, I’m back in control of my routine.

“As any new mom knows, it’s incredible how much sleep – or lack of it – can change everything! But once again, I feel truly grateful: being able to be home with my kids and enjoy every moment with them is priceless.”

Gisele and Joaquim, 36, reportedly welcomed their baby boy in February 2025, following pregnancy reports confirmed in October 2024.

While they have not publicly shared his full name, People magazine reported the couple selected River as their son’s middle name.

The couple began dating in 2023.

Gisele is also mother to Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, from her previous marriage to former American football quarterback Tom Brady, 46.

She was also stepmother to Tom’s eldest son, Jack, 17, from his relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan, 53.

Gisele and Tom finalised their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

In her new interview, Gisele also spoke about the deep joy she finds in family life.

“Being with my family, especially when we can do outdoor activities together,” she said.

The model added when asked to describe her perfect day: “Spending time with (my children) is what makes me happiest.”

Gisele’s interview also marked a quiet return to work for her following a period of maternity leave.

“It’s nice to see everyone again after this break,” she said, adding: “Getting my hair and makeup done feels like I’m on vacation – with a baby, the nights are so short that I’ve barely brushed my hair in the last few months!”

Reflecting on how motherhood has shaped her over the years, Gisele said: “I feel more comfortable in my own skin and have a clearer understanding of my priorities. I’m grateful for where I am. I feel like I’ve earned it.”

Gisele, who is typically private about her family life, shared her first photo of her newborn on Instagram earlier this month.

The 11 May post featured a selfie of her cradling her son and was captioned: “I’ve been quiet over here but very busy living life … Sometimes, the most beautiful moments aren’t shared – they’re simply lived.”

She continued in the post: “Today, on Mother’s Day, I especially miss my mom, but my heart is full.

“Being a mother has been my greatest gift, a journey that humbles me, teaches me, and fills me with gratitude every single day. “To all the mothers out there, your love shapes the world in ways words can’t describe. I see you, I honour you. Happy Mother’s Day! Sending so much love your way!”

The post also included a group photo that appeared to show Gisele and Joaquim embracing Benjamin, Vivian and their baby boy in a family hug.