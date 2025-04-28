Darren Criss finds it "easier" to star on Broadway than be a parent.

Darren Criss finds it 'easier' to star on Broadway than be a parent of two toddlers

The 38-year-old actor has daughter Bluesy Bell - who turned three in mid-April - and son Brother László, 10 months, with wife Mia Swier and admitted that currently starring in 'Maybe Happy Ending' on The Great White Way several times a week is far less "ballistic and uncontrolled" than bringing up two toddlers.

Speaking on Variety's 'Actors on Actors' series, he said: "I have two kids under three. If I’m putting the jokes aside, it’s the most beautiful arrangement because to have a schedule and be with my children all day is nice.

"I have to say, the show is the easiest part of my day, as a parent with two under three."

“The life of little ones is ballistic and uncontrolled.

"By the time you go to a show that’s under two hours, it’s sweet and measured. I don’t envy our colleagues who are retching their souls out for three hours, eight times a week."

The former 'Glee' star previously noted that it had been a "blessing" to have everything in his professional life and his personal life fall into place at once and joked that he "thrived on the chaos" that brought the two together.

He told People: "It's a blessing to get all these things happening kind of all at once — personal, home stuff happening among the same fun, prosperity and excitement that is existing in my professional life — there's something that's very invigorating about that.

"So I'm rockin' and rollin'. Chaos begets chaos. And I, for better or worse, tend to thrive on a bit of chaos."

Despite his success, Darren previously admitted that he still got "nervous" before every performance.

He told UsWeekly; "I think someone told me once that being nervous means you care. So that’s always good. I’m nervous, but not for the reasons you would think. It’s for the desire to really nail things.

"Performers tend to make these arbitrary goalposts that you have to hit in order to feel good about a performance, but it’s a complete delusion. Those aren’t real. You know, every show, as long as you can hit 75 percent of the things you want to hit, usually that’s gonna be 100 percent of an experience for the audience."