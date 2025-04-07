Glenn Close drank martinis at a pyjama party with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

The 78-year-old actress is set to feature alongside the reality queen in the upcoming legal drama 'All's Fair' and explained how the pair spent an evening at the home of her 'momager' watching her classic 1987 movie 'Fatal Attraction'.

Glenn told Us Weekly: "We all got into our Skims pyjamas.

"I arrived in my pyjamas and my bathrobe at her mother's house. We had fabulous martinis. It was really fun."

She added: "It came up that Kim had never seen 'Fatal Attraction'. So we said we should all get together and have a pyjama party and watch 'Fatal Attraction', and watch Kim watching 'Fatal Attraction'. And we did."

Glenn has worked closely with Kim on Ryan Murphy's series and admits that she has been "very impressed" with 'The Kardashians' star as a person.

The 'Dangerous Liaisons' actress said: "I mean, I really love her. I think she has a public image, right? I don't spend a lot of time on Instagram, but her as a person, as a woman, I was very impressed."

Close was also impressed by Kim's "professional" approach on set as she juggled her acting responsibilities with her family and business commitments.

She said: "First of all, she's very professional. She was also - she has an amazing ability to compartmentalise. She would be talking to her kids. She'd be studying for a law exam, then she'd having a board meeting for Skims, and then she'd be, you know, walking on set."

Glenn also lavished praise on her fellow co-stars Niecy Nash and Sarah Paulson.

The star said: "Niecy Nash, like wonderful - wonderful. She knows how to live life. She's so full of joy and fun... And Sarah Paulson. It's a great mix."

Kim, 44, explained on last week's episode of 'The Kardashians' how she was really "nervous" to be working alongside the '101 Dalmatians' star on the drama.

She said: "I'm nervous. I'm actually really nervous, cause I have to bring it. The second episode I have a huge scene, just me and Glenn Close, like a really important one."

Kim added: "We are talking about Cruella de Vil here. I'm acting with Cruella de Vil."