The 78-year-old actress stars alongside Kim, 44, in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming legal drama 'All’s Fair', and Glenn has revealed that she's relished spending time with the brunette beauty.

Recalling their first meeting, Glenn told DailyMail.com: "I was curious. I couldn't wait to meet her.

"I had never done a Ryan Murphy show before, which is a whole other universe, and I think she would be surprised at how I was. I had to find my feet."

Glenn has worked with some of Hollywood's biggest names during her career. But the actress didn't feel it necessary to offer any advice to Kim, observing that she has "huge potential".

Glenn shared: "I would not presume to give Kim Kardashian advice. I think she's a very, very brilliant woman. I think she could choose to do anything she wants.

"Frankly, if she wants to be an actress, that's one road. But she could be. She's a great executive. She's a great businesswoman. She's a very, very involved mother. She's getting her law degree. So, I think she has huge potential and that she's fulfilled already as a woman. And frankly, I will be fascinated to see what she chooses to do."

By contrast, Glenn has been happy to take some style tips from Kim, who has enjoyed huge success with her Skims clothing brand.

The actress admitted to being inspired by Kim's "different hairstyles" and her fashion sense.

Glenn explained: "I feel I can be myself and I'm kind of experimenting now.

"I'm in a phase of life, especially after doing 'All's Fair' and kind of seeing Kim's different hairstyles every day. I'm thinking I want to do that. So, I'm in a time where I want to find who else I am and work maybe with fashion a little bit more."

Earlier this month, Glenn admitted to being "very impressed" by Kim.

The veteran film star told Us Weekly: "I mean, I really love her. I think she has a public image, right? I don't spend a lot of time on Instagram, but her as a person, as a woman, I was very impressed."