Gloria Estefan learned her "biggest lesson" after she was involved in a near-fatal bus crash.

Gloria Estefan learned her 'biggest lesson' after she was involved in a near-fatal bus crash

The 67-year-old singer was left with a broken back after a truck crashed into her tour bus on a Pennsylvania highway during snowy weather in 1990, and developed a new "appreciation" for life after the fact.

She told PEOPLE: "Especially after my accident, I think that was my biggest lesson. Not that I changed who I was because I'm still the same person, but just the enjoyment factor, the connection factor, the appreciation, and gratitude — it came out in my voice.

"It gave me free rein.I wouldn't want to go through it again, but I wouldn't change it."

The Conga hitmaker was then asked what sort of advice she would give to her younger self and wishes she could go back to remind her that "time goes by so quickly" so it is not worth "worrying" about anything.

She said: "Don't worry about anything else. Because time goes by so quickly, and a lot of my life is a blur.

"A lot of the times I was just hanging on for dear life.

"So I would say 'Chillax, girl. Nothing is that important. Just be there, and enjoy the music... And don't worry about being perfect."

Gloria - who has been married to music producer Emilio Estefan since 1978 recently released her 16th studio album Raíces and explained that the record is a "very personal" one that was inspired by her husband in a lot of ways.

She said: "It's a very personal love story. There's a lot of love songs.

"In fact, Emilio said to me, 'Oh, I wrote you a love song.' I go, 'Babe, you're going to sing it?' He goes, 'No, you're going to sing it for me.' I go, 'You wrote your own love song? I love that.'