Kristin Cavallari's health-conscious lifestyle is the key to her youthful-looking skin.

Kristin Cavallari has shared her beauty secrets

The 38-year-old reality star has taken to social media to rubbish suggestions that she uses Botox, with Kristin citing her healthy lifestyle as the secret to her good looks.

Alongside a makeup-free selfie, Kristin said on Instagram: "OK guys you can see every line and pore in this picture. Zero makeup here except a little mascara.

"I’ve said 500 times that I don’t do Botox and people still don’t believe me but I think it’s VERY obvious that I don’t if you watch me talk on TV or in an interview. My face MOVES… a lot. And you can see the lines on my forehead here. (sic)"

Kristin subsequently revealed that she undergoes Platelet-Rich Fibrin, an injectable skincare treatment, and microneedling every few weeks, as part of her skincare routine.

She shared: "PRF has changed under my eyes. I also do it around my mouth AND inject my lips. (sic)"

Despite this, Kristin insisted that exercise and a healthy diet are the keys to youthful-looking skin.

She said: "I got my gut, vitamin levels, hormones etc etc balanced and think this makes a massive difference. The skin is a direct reflection of your HEALTH. (sIc)"

Meanwhile, Kristin recently admitted that Brandon Sklenar is her "biggest celebrity crush".

The 'Very Cavallari' star recalled "freaking out" when she met the 34-year-old actor at Stagecoach, the country music festival held in California.

Speaking on the Let's Be Honest podcast, Kristin shared: "I wish this moment was not so blurry for me, but all of a sudden, I am able to pick out Brandon Sklennar, and he's with a couple guys, I'm pretty sure he had his hood over his head, like I f****** clocked him and I go, 'Oh my God, are you Brandon?' I think I said his last name wrong.

"I was like, 'Are you Brandon Sklenar?' Total fangirl moment. I like f****** attacked him."

Kristin recalled being overwhelmed with excitement when she met her celebrity crush for the first time.

She shared: "I'm like, freaking out. And I said something to the effect of, like, 'You're my number one, you're my biggest celebrity crush.' And he shook my hand and he looked me in the eye and he said, 'Thank you.' And my life was made. I literally — I could die today and be a happy woman."