Gordon Ramsay struggles to cope with the "nonstop attention" that comes with fame.

Gordon Ramsay is always recognised wherever he goes

The celebrity chef has revealed he is always recognised wherever he is in the world, but he finds being famous is worse in America as he's constantly recognised because of his British accent.

He told The Times newspaper: "Fame brings nonstop attention. There’s nowhere in the world where I’m not recognised, but America is a different beast. I can put on a cap and dark glasses in the UK, but over there, the moment you open your mouth they recognise the accent and you’re screwed."

Gordon went on to insist he has learned to ignore his critics over the years but he's adamant he'll always defend members of his team.

He added: "I don’t give a f*** what the critics say. I’ve been criticised more than any chef on the planet and I’ve developed the skin of a rhinoceros.

"But I’ll always defend my team if they’ve been hurt by a flippant remark or derogatory comment. You have to go in to bat for your team, right?"

It comes after Gordon recently admitted he has only dined at his eponymous Michelin star restaurant twice - because it is "too posh" for him.

The 58-year-old chef has eaten at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay - which earned three Michelin stars in 2001 - in Chelsea, West London, twice in 25 years, because he finds the experience "bloody intimidating", and insists such a level of dining is simply "not [his] style".

Gordon - who was earned 17 Michelin stars over his career - said on 'The Savoy Originals' podcast, he said: "There's a very fine line, running it or indulging in it.

"I've only had dinner at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay twice in 25 years.

"Once was for [daughter] Megan's birthday, and the second time was with Bradley Cooper when we were together for the film 'Burnt'.

"It's not my style. It's too posh for me. It sounds weird, right? You built the place and it's like, 'I'm not built that way. I can't sit there with that level.

"It's bloody intimidating and it's a very special moment for the guests, not for me, because I'm a giver - I'm not a receiver."