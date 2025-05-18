Alfonso Ribeiro still has "a lot of love" for his 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' co-stars.

Alfonso Ribeiro is in touch with former co-stars

The hit TV sitcom is set to celebrate its 35th anniversary later this year, and Alfonso - who played the part of Carlton Banks - has revealed that he's still in touch with some of his former co-stars.

The 53-year-old actor - who starred on 'The Fresh Prince of Bel Air' alongside the likes of Will Smith, Tatyana Ali, Joseph Marcell and Karyn Parsons - told People: "I talk to everyone when I can.

"We're all obviously doing many different things, but there's a lot of love and 35 years is pretty special."

The NBC sitcom ran from 1990 until 1996, and it helped to propel Will - who played a fictionalised version of himself - towards international stardom.

Alfonso played Will's on-screen cousin on the TV show, and the 56-year-old actor previously revealed that they share a special bond.

Will - who became one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood after leaving 'The Fresh Prince of Bel Air' - said on an episode of 'Black Comedy in America': "Where you meet somebody who understands you in a way that other people don't understand you - and they're able to understand you, then craft things for you to create and shine and explode. And Alfonso was that guy for sure."

Will also remembered being wowed by Alfonso during his audition for the show.

Will shared: "When he came in for the audition, there was like no question, that's the one.

"Nobody commits as hard as Alf. We call it the 'comedic limb.' You know where you gon’ try this joke and you gon' go out there with it and you gon' risk it all."

Alfonso subsequently admitted to being amazed by Will's praise.

The actor also described his former 'Fresh Prince' co-star as his "brother for life" and "absolutely the best".

Alfonso said on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show': "It was wonderful to hear him say that.

"Will is my brother for life. And obviously our friendship and bond has now withstood the time of four or five decades. He's absolutely the best."