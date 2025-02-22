Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson have reportedly welcomed their second child into the world.

Grace Gummer is said to have given birth to another baby girl last week

Meryl Streep's 38-year-old daughter and the producer, 49 - who already have two-year-old daughter Ruthie together - are said to have had another little girl last week.

Mark attended his mother Ann Dexter-Jones' birthday party at New York's Clemente Bar on Wednesday (19.02.25) and he was seen wearing a face mask, with an insider telling the New York Post's Page Six column that it was a precaution as his wife "had a baby five days ago".

The couple are yet to confirm the report.

The 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker - who tied the knot with Grace in 2021 after a year of dating - previously opened up about becoming a dad and how he never wants to be "apart" from his little girl "for more than a day if I don't have to be."

He told PEOPLE magazine: "The most important thing is being around for her, so I've never had that — I mean, obviously with my wife too, I love her; I never want to be apart from her for more than a day if I don't have to be.

"I have to be away sometimes to go write music and do whatever I have to do. But it's like once you have the child too, it really truly does just become everything that is now the most important thing.

“My family is my anchor. For everything, they’re at the forethought of every single decision I make.”