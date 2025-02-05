Gracie Abrams "couldn’t be more different" from Taylor Swift.

Gracie Abrams toured with Taylor Swift in 2024

The 25-year-old singer joined Taylor on her Eras Tour in 2024, but Gracie has admitted to being a very different personality.

The 'I Miss You, I'm Sorry' hitmaker told Cosmopolitan magazine: "I couldn’t be more different from Taylor.

"We are different in all the ways that my friends and I are different or that you and I are different.

"Taylor is an athlete, a brilliant businessperson, and a genius writer. She’s a grounded human being who makes time for everyone in her life."

Gracie relished being in Taylor's "orbit" on the Eras Tour.

The singer also hailed the 'Blank Space' for "defining pop culture".

She said: "It’s been really cool to be in the orbit of a person like her. There’s also nothing that comes close to what she has done.

"People will still gaslight her and her capabilities and all this s***. But please point me to one man who has come close to defining pop culture in this way. There is nothing! But people are not ready for that conversation."

Gracie previously revealed that she made a conscious decision to "watch and learn" from Taylor throughout the Eras Tour.

The singer served as the opening act on Taylor's record-breaking tour, and Gracie relished the experience of learning from the chart-topping pop star.

Gracie told Nylon magazine: "I watched the live streams on shows that I wasn’t at. I’m feeling emotional and grateful and in a state of shock that we don’t, as a global community, get to experience that source of light anymore.

"I was just soaking up every moment of her show, too. I’ve basically been studying it for a year-and-a-half. Every time I’ve opened for her, I watch and learn. I learned from her every time we have a conversation about the weather, even."