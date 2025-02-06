Gracie Abrams thinks "everyone should go to therapy".

Gracie Abrams has attended therapy since she was 19

The 25-year-old singer has been attending therapy sessions for years, and Gracie believes it's been a huge help to her.

The 'I Love You, I'm Sorry' hitmaker told Cosmopolitan magazine: "I’ve had the same therapist since I was 19, but I’ve honestly been on a break. Every journal entry for the past three weeks has been, 'I have to text her! I have to text her! I have to text her!'

"I’ve been avoiding it, which is not because of anything other than being avoidant. There’s no excuse. Even if you’re doing it during a busy time in your life, therapy only ever helps. Therapy is so wildly important and valuable.

"I really believe everyone should go to therapy and I do think therapy has been really helpful for me, especially when it comes to healthy relationships."

Gracie rarely goes out to social events these days. However, the singer relished Charli XCX’s most-recent birthday party, describing it as the most fun she's had "in a long time".

The singer said: "I don’t go out at all, especially in Los Angeles. But do you know what was the most f****** fun I’ve had in a long time? Charli XCX’s birthday party.

"You know when you’re the exact right amount of drunk? You don’t even feel bad the next day. And all night, you’re riding this high that’s so fun and social.

"I don’t party often, but at Charli’s birthday, I was really, genuinely, sincerely excited and emotional about seeing people I hadn’t seen in a really long time. It was heaven. And there was dancing. I wish it was her birthday every single week."