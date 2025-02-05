Gracie Abrams feels at her sexiest when she's physically fit.

Gracie Abrams loves feeling strong and healthy

The 25-year-old singer has admitted that her workout routine is key to how she feels about herself.

She told Cosmopolitan magazine: "To be honest, I feel the sexiest when I feel the strongest physically.

"I’m someone who notices a difference in my mood on the days I’ve worked out versus not. It’s a relationship I work on with myself often.

"During COVID, when we were all home, I started doing Pilates workout videos in an obsessed way and it became unhealthy."

Gracie was made aware that her fitness obsession was becoming unhealthy by her friends and family.

The 'I Miss You, I'm Sorry' hitmaker - who is the daughter of director J. J. Abrams and TV producer Katie McGrath - shared: "I would have people who have known me forever and who I trust and love being like, 'Are you good?'

"We all grew up with so many expectations on our bodies. I have had to work really hard to unpack all of it, and since I have the privilege of being onstage in front of so many young people every night, I want to be a person that I’m proud of."

Gracie has insisted that hard work and dedication is the key to her enviable figure.

The singer also suggested that there's too much focus on "women’s bodies".

Gracie - who toured with Taylor Swift in 2024 - said: "There’s no end to the discourse on women’s bodies, like Jesus fucking Christ! Shut up! It’s not complicated! It’s not your body. I don’t have a routine. I swear on my life."