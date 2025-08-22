Grimes has split from Anyma.

The 37-year-old singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, has parted ways with the DJ after over a year of dating, but things have remained amicable between them.

A source told People magazine: "Anyma and Grimes have amicably parted ways but still remain good friends and collaborators."

Before Grimes and Anyma, whose real name is Matteo Milleri, embarked on their relationship, they collaborated on her 2023 song Welcome to the Opera, and earlier this year, she appeared on his track Taratata, but the end of their romance doesn't mean they will put a stop to working together.

The source added: "[They plan to] release new music together soon."

The idgaf singer - who has three children with former partner Elon Musk - confirmed she and 37-year-old Anyma were dating in March 2024 when she shared a series of photos on Instagram.

She captioned the post: “Beauty and the Beast.”

And in January, after Grimes made a guest appearance when Anyma performed at the Sphere in Las Vegas, he shared photos on his own Instagram account, including a backstage picture of them together.

Tagging his then-girlfriend in the post, he captioned it: "A Quantum Romance."

In March, Grimes revealed she had been diagnosed with autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) as she hit out at "extreme infohazards" online.

She wrote on X: "I have to say, there's this subculture of I guess "mental health" accounts that I actually think are like, extreme infohazards.

"Got diagnosed w adhd/ autism this year and realized I'm prob dyslexic which is why I can't spell at all without spellcheck - I feel like, had we known this when I was a child I would have worked so much less hard, been on drugs, and so many of the weird obsessions and motivations I had would have been seen as pathological and I could have written off certain things that were very hard for me but I'm glad I over came them. Prob wud have been drugged too

"Not only can mental illnesses be contagious (in school when we were learning abt various mental illnesses me and a lot of other students noticed we would like start getting symptoms of them during those units - that wud go away once we finished)

"But ppl r self diagnosing. And also I feel a huge percentage of adhd is screen addiction and dopaminergic burn out. (sic)"

Grimes noted that her ADHD symptoms were "infinitely worse when [she] wasn't an avid reader".

The singer continued: "An adhd account trying to pathologize one of the best things a child can do to help with adhd (and also become an auto didact and knowledgeable person etc etc) is so dark.... I can't even begin

"I think the nature of this uninformed social media mental health subculture is rly a big concern. Some are great ofc but a lot of these seem like explicitly anti civilizational and geared towards making people worse (sic)"