Rick Derringer, the celebrated classic rock guitarist whose career spanned over six decades, has died aged 77.

His longtime friend and caretaker Tony Wilson confirmed the news, stating Derringer passed away at 8:09pm on Monday (26.05.25) in Ormond Beach, Florida, surrounded by his wife Jenda and Wilson himself.

Tony said in a statement: “Derringer’s legacy extends beyond his music, entertaining fans with his signature energy and talent. His passing leaves a void in the music world, and he will be deeply missed by fans, colleagues, and loved ones.”

He also noted Rick “left an indelible mark on the music industry as a guitarist, singer-songwriter, and producer”.

Born Rick Zehringer in 1947, Derringer was a pioneering figure in rock music, best known as the co-founder of The McCoys. Alongside his brother Randy Zehringer, 75, and bass player Dennis Kelly, he formed the band in Ohio in 1962.

The group achieved early success with the 1965 hit ‘Hang On Sloopy’, recorded when Derringer was just 17.

His influence extended far beyond The McCoys, as he wrote the iconic ‘Rock and Roll Hootchie Koo’ – which featured in season four of ‘Stranger Things’ – and composed Hulk Hogan’s ‘Real American’ wrestling theme.

In addition to his own recordings, including his 1973 debut solo album ‘All-American Boy’, Rick produced ‘Weird’ Al Yankovic’s first album and helped launch Patti Smith’s career by giving her first major credit on the song ‘Jump’.

Throughout his life, he collaborated with a range of music heroes such as Alice Cooper, Barbra Streisand, Cyndi Lauper, and was known as a friend of Andy Warhol.

In recent years, he toured worldwide with Ringo Starr and The All Starr Band.

Tributes poured in on social media following the announcement.

Vinny Appice, drummer for Black Sabbath and Rick’s former bandmate, wrote online: “Rick was a great guitarist and even more a teacher to me... we recorded three albums together and played many tours, opening for Aerosmith, Boston, Foghat and more.” John Corabi, former Mötley Crüe frontman, described Derringer as “a brilliant guitarist/producer and songwriter”.

Joe Bonamassa added: “It was an honor to know you, work with you and call you a friend.”

Ron Onesti, president of Onesti Entertainment and owner of the Arcada Theatre in Illinois, recalled a recent phone call with Rick in his tribute.

He said: “He called me from his bed a few days ago – we planned on his return to The Arcada. He said, ‘I want nothing more.’

“I can’t believe it. He is now in Rock and Roll Hoochie Koo Heaven. God bless him.”

No cause of death has been officially disclosed, though Rick had faced several health issues recently, including undergoing an ankle bypass operation.