Guy Pearce has predicted he'll lose out on an Oscar to Kieran Culkin.

The 'Memento' star is nominated for the Best Actor In A Supporting Role prize for his performance in 'The Brutalist' while Kieran is up for the same award for his turn in 'A Real Pain' - and Guy has thrown out his acceptance speech because he's so confident Kieran will win the coveted prize.

When asked about his first ever Academy Awards nomination, Guy told the Guardian newspaper: "It’s funny [being nominated].

"Not funny that I haven’t had one before – just funny to even get one, I reckon. I stop and go, ‘Wow, is that – really? OK? That’s really happened?’

He added: "I’ve been nominated for a few of these awards, and I haven’t won any! I’m not gonna win! Kieran [Culkin] will win, again."

Asked about planning an acceptance speech, Guy explained: "I’ve had one I’ve thought about for the last three months now – haven’t used it once! Nah, I’ll just forget it."

Guy and Kieran face competition for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar from Yura Borisov ('Anora') and Edward Norton ('A Complete Unknown') as well as Kieran's former 'Succession' co-star Jeremy Strong, who is nominated for his performance in Donald Trump biopic 'The Apprentice'.

Kieran has been enjoying huge success throughout the Hollywood awards season - winning a BAFTA and a Screen Actors Guild Award among others - for his turn in 'A Real Pain'.

When he picked up his SAG Award on Sunday (23.02.25), Kieran admitted he didn't actually have a speech prepared.

Speaking on stage at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, he said: "Oh my gosh. Wow Thank you SAG-AFTRA for this incredibly heavy award, that's why they put the thing here I guess, right? I don't think there's a way anyone can hold this for 45 seconds - which is the alloted time, Adrien Brody, 45 seconds.

"There was no reason to take that shot, I love you, it's a joke. You take your time. Lord knows I will because I didn't think of anything.

"It is funny that like the heaviest of the awards is given by actors. It's like us, what we do, mmm it means so much... You'd see a meeting of actors 'Ah it needs more weight'. Anyway, moving on."

The former 'Succession' star then issued a list of thanks to those involved in the movie, and his representation, as well as his "wonderful, gorgeous, funny" wife Jazz Charlton. He concluded: "That's it, I told you I'd be fast. Love you mom."

The Academy Awards take place in Los Angeles on March 2.