Landlady of London pub had to kick out Gwen Stefani

The pop star popped into The Shaston Arms, located in Ganton Street, London, to enjoy an alcoholic drink but landlady Sally Graham enforces a strict no children policy and she didn't make an exception for baby-carrying Gwen, despite her global fame.

Sally - who has managed the pub, which is popular with celebrities, since 1999 - told MyLondon.com: "My staff begged me to make an exception because she was famous, but I had to follow the rules.

"She left without a fuss.”

Gwen has three sons, Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11, with her ex-husband, Bush rocker Gavin Rossdale.

The No Doubt singer - who is now married to Blake Shelton, who she starred with on 'The Voice' - is one of many stars to have stepped foot inside The Shashton Arms.

Oasis members Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher have been to the newly named The Lady Shaston - a tribute to Sally to acknowledge her 25 years running the pub - but the once-long-feuding brothers have never stepped inside together.

The venue is cemented in British pop music history as it is the place where 2000s boy band Blue signed their first contract.

Recalling the moment, Duncan James, Lee Ryan, Simon Webbe and Anthony Costa inked their way to stardom, Sally said: "I had no idea who they were - they were just signing the contract to become famous.

"But after that, when I would go to their concerts, they let me backstage; it’s surreal.”

Sally - who comes from a family of landlords and landladies - thinks the reason why the cosy pub has attracted stars from across the world is because it gives them a sense of privacy.

She said: "The pub is small, dimly lit, and full of cosy booths. Celebrities can relax and not be bothered here. My staff, many of whom work in the film industry, treat everyone with discretion.

"Oh, if these walls could talk!

"She is a proper pub, and I wouldn’t have it any other way."