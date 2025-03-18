Gwyneth Paltrow thinks her romance with Brad Pitt was "like dating Prince William".

The 52-year-old actress had an on/off relationship with her fellow Hollywood star Brad, 61, in the 1990s and has mused that the intensity of that time to be like had she been dating the heir to the throne, but ultimately has no regrets about her past.

She told Vanity Fair: "[Brad] is a very intriguing character.

"It’s like having dated, I don’t know, Prince William or something. That’s always going to come up. I really embrace the roads that I take. I almost never go back and noodle about choices."

The Goop founder - who was then married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin from 2003 until 2016 and has Apple, 20, and 18-year-old Moses with him but is now married to 'American Horror Story' creator Brad Falchuk whilst her ex-husband is in a long-term relationship with 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star Dakota Johnson.

Brad was previously married to Suzanne Bukiniki and Gwyneth is stepmother to their two children Isabella and Brody.

And the 'Shallow Hal' actress admitted that she finds something "beautiful" in their blended family setup these days and likes it best when they all get to spend time together..

She- said: "It’s actually quite beautiful.

"It continues to evolve. Once you fully let go of ‘We used to sleep in the same bed’ vibes, a world of possibility opens up.”

Without mentioning Dakota, Gwyneth added: "I love Chris. I love Suzanne."

"It feels much better when everybody can be together and people can let go of the more difficult, painful parts of what led to a divorce and focus on the things that led to the marriage in the first place."