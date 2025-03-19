Hailee Steinfeld "couldn't be more excited" about her engagement to Josh Allen.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld announced their engagement in 2024

The 28-year-old actress and the NFL star announced their engagement in 2024, and Hailee admits that it's been "such a special time" for the loved-up couple.

The brunette beauty - who began dating Josh, 28, in May 2023 - told PEOPLE: "I couldn't be more excited.

"I'm so happy - we're so happy - and we're just soaking in every moment."

Josh and Hailee announced their engagement in November.

The celebrity couple shared a joint Instagram post which featured Josh down on one knee in front of the 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' star, with the pair surrounded by an arch of pink and red flowers, with candles in front of them and the ocean behind.

The Instagram post was simply captioned with infinity signs and the apparent date of the proposal, November 22.

Hailee subsequently acknowledged that she felt very emotional about her engagement.

The 'Hawkeye' star said in her Beau Society newsletter: "All the happy tears have just barely dried. Whenever we tell the story, look back at photos, or even say 'We're engaged' or 'We're getting married' I start crying."

Despite this, Hailee was reluctant to reveal too many details about Josh's proposal.

She explained: "While I can't wait to tell you more about the day and things we're planning, I'm not ready quite yet. I have to hold this close for a little while longer."

By contrast, Josh has opened up about the proposal, revealing what he said to Hailee when he got down on one knee.

The sports star - who plays for the Buffalo Bills in the NFL - shared: "I said I couldn't wait any longer. I said I can't wait to start a family with you. I said your full name, and I asked you very nicely. I said please."