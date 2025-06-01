Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have got married.

The 28-year-old actress and the Buffalo Bills quarterback were photographed walking down the aisle at a ceremony in California on Saturday (31.05.25).

The couple were initially linked romantically back in 2023 and went on to announce their engagement in an Instagram post last November - although the NFL star's proposal caught Hailee by surprise.

Asked if she suspected that Josh would pop the question, the 'Sinners' star told Who What Wear: "Oh my God, no! You talk to your girlfriends about that, right, where you're like, 'I just don't want to know.'

She added of the proposal: "It was magical. That's the word."

Hailee was also delighted that Josh, 29, made sure that she was dressed appropriately for the occasion.

She said: "I'm so grateful that he did it the way he did so that I looked good, and we have these photos that we'll have to cherish for the rest of our lives that I'm not looking at being like, 'What was I wearing?'

Josh recently described how he was really "proud" of Hailee following her starring role in the critically acclaimed horror movie 'Sinners'.

He said: "I'm so excited for her and so proud of her.

"It's getting some great reviews and it's a fantastic movie, so go watch it."

The quarterback is one of the top players in the NFL and signed a six-year deal with the Buffalo Bills worth $330 million in March but is happy to let his sporting talents take a backseat to Hailee's acting success.

Josh said: "I'm just there trying to support her in whatever way that I can.

"That was her moment and I'm so glad she got to shine."

Hailee had claimed in April that she was focusing on promoting 'Sinners' - in which she plays the character Mary - before sorting out arrangements for her and Josh's wedding.

The 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' star told 'Extra': "We are in the middle of a press tour. We got a movie coming out in 12 days? Six, something. We're focused on that."

Steinfeld explained that she had learnt a lot about herself and her family during the making of the film, which is set in the south of the United States during the 1930s.

She said: "I would say I learned a lot about my myself through Mary and even more about my family history … I had so many amazing conversations with my mom about her family and about her dad, my grandfather, who is half black, who I wish every day - because of this movie and for so many other reasons - I could call and ask him all the questions, and I would absolutely do that if he were here."