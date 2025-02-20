Hailee Steinfeld's engagement to Josh Allen was "magical".

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld announced their engagement in November

The 28-year-old sports star proposed to the Hollywood actress in Malibu in November, and Hailee now regards the day as the best of her life so far.

Asked if she had any idea that Josh planned to propose, Hailee told WhoWhatWear: "Oh my God, no! You talk to your girlfriends about that, right, where you're like, 'I just don't want to know.'"

Josh planned the occasion in meticulous detail and the NFL star even ensured that the 28-year-old beauty dressed up for their date.

Hailee shared: "I'm so grateful that he did it the way he did so that I looked good, and we have these photos that we'll have and cherish for the rest of our lives that I'm not looking at being like, 'What was I wearing?'"

The actress still has fond and vivid memories of the occasion, even though she was overcome with emotion.

She said: "We were in Malibu, which is my happy place, and it was magical. That's the word."

Hailee and Josh have actually made a concerted effort to keep their romance out of the spotlight. The actress remains determined to protect their relationship moving forwards.

She explained: "When you realise that so much is already out there in every other aspect of your life, you really learn to cherish the little that isn't. It just makes things extra special, and it's just for you."

Hailee and Josh actually announced their engagement via a social media post in November.

The loved-up couple shared a joint Instagram post which featured Josh down on one knee in front of Hailee, with the pair surrounded by an arch of pink and red flowers, with candles in front of them and the ocean behind.

The post was simply captioned with infinity signs and the apparent date of the proposal, November 22.