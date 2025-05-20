Hailey Bieber experienced a “scary” life-threatening postpartum haemorrhage following the birth of her son Jack.

The model, 28, had her boy with husband Justin Bieber, 31, in August 2024 and said the newborn was “whisked away” after delivery while medical staff worked to stop excessive bleeding.

Describing the ordeal as “a little bit scary”, Hailey told Vogue: “I trust my doctor with my life. And so I had peace that I knew she would never let anything happen to me.

“But I was bleeding really badly, and people die, and the thought crosses your mind.”

Hailey, the founder of skincare brand Rhode, added about the scare: “You start to get a little freaked out”.

According to the National Institutes of Health, postpartum haemorrhage – defined as excessive blood loss after childbirth – poses a significant risk to maternal health.

Hailey said despite months of preparation, her labour and delivery were far from easy.

She had practised breathing techniques, acupuncture, yoga, pelvic-floor therapy, workouts, walking and weight training in anticipation of the birth.

But after her amniotic fluid began leaking at 39 weeks, she was medically induced.

Doctors administered Pitocin, a drug commonly used to stimulate contractions, and inserted a Foley balloon to help dilate her cervix.

“That s*** was so crazy,” Hailey said – adding: “That was not fun. They broke my water. I went into labour and I laboured for a few hours” without using an epidural”.

Hailey also spoke candidly about her postpartum mental health, disclosing that she struggled with body dysmorphia and feelings of “self-hatred”.

She said she often searched for negative online comments, feeling depressed when she found them and angry at herself for looking.

“Every day I have to talk to myself, like, Hailey, you had a baby,” she said.

The model added: “You grew a human. You birthed a human. It’s okay. Give yourself grace. Give yourself time.”

Earlier this month, Hailey said she had been suffering from ovarian cysts, which have made her feel “nauseous” and “emotional”.

Hailey and Justin, who married in 2018, have recently faced speculation about their relationship amid scrutiny of the singer’s public behaviour, but the couple have continued to present a united front.