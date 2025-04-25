Hailey Bieber has thanked her husband Justin Bieber for "always cheering [her] on".

Hailey Bieber won the Beauty Innvovator Award at The Daily Front Row’s fashion awards

The 28-year-old model - who has seven-month-old son Jack with the 'Peaches' hitmaker - gave her spouse a shout-out as she accepted an award on Thursday (24.04.25) and praised him for the support he's shown for her Rhode beauty and cosmetics brand.

Concluding her speech after receiving her Beauty Innovator Award at The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Awards, she said: "I want to thank my husband for supporting this dream of mine from the beginning and for always cheering me on. Thank you."

Prior to expressing her appreciation for Justin, Hailey also thanked her friends for being "cheerleaders", in particular hairstylist Jen Atkin, who gave her the award, and also praised her "incredible" customers.

Speaking at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, she said: "I want to thank our incredible customers and supporters.

"Without you, the community we have built at Rhode does not exist.

“I want to thank my friends for being the best test subjects and biggest cheerleaders.

"I want to thank Jen for presenting me with this award. I’ve learned so, so much from her.

"Not just about beauty and brand building, but in life, in general.”

Hailey's praise for Justin came just hours after the 'Baby' singer took to his Instagram Story to take a swipe at those who had been speculating about trouble in their six-year marriage.

He said: "Honestly if I was u, it would be hard not to be jealous of me and Hailey going brazzzzyy.

“It’s really up for us and that’s understandable why people can’t stand it (sic)."

Earlier this week, Hailey showed off her bloated stomach on Instagram and told how she had two ovarian cysts causing her discomfort.

She wrote over her photo on her Instagram Story: “Currently have 2 ovarian cysts. If you deal with ovarian cysts i’m right there with ya! [bandaged heart emoji] (sic)"

Hailey has yet to share any further information on her health, including whether or not she will require medical treatment.

This isn't the first time Hailey has suffered with ovarian cysts, which are often harmless but can cause symptoms including bloating and pelvic pain.

Back in 2022, she denied speculation she was pregnant and explained her health issues.

She wrote on her Instagram Story at the time: "I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple.

"I don't have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun.

"It's painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional.

"Anyways.... I'm sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this."

Sharing her words alongside a photo of herself baring her belly, she added: "Not a baby".