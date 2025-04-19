Haley Joel Osment was devastated that his parents lost their family home in the Californian wildfires.

Haley Joel Osment has shared his experience of losing his house and his family home in the Californian wild fires

The 37-year-old actor lost his own home in Altadena - which he purchased four years ago - in the Eaton Fire in January, but although the possibility of losing his house had been in “the back of my mind”, Haley insists it was “much worse” to see his mother Theresa and father Michael's home be burned to the ground.

Speaking on 'The Three Questions with Andy Richter' podcast, he said: "I can bounce back and find a new way to live at this point, but doing it in your 60s [and] losing all of your family heritage and everything … We saved some photos and did a quick run around the house, but a lot of the stuff was lost.”

Haley - who is best known for his roles as a child actor in 'Forrest Gump' (1994), 'The Sixth Sense' (1999) and 'A.I. Artificial Intelligence' - also spoke of the heartbreak he felt at the loss of the community in Altadena and the tragic loss of 18 lives.

He said: "Altadena is such a special, beautiful place. Eighteen people died and it’s a really sad thing.

"But I’ve been optimistic in seeing how people are committed to rebuilding it and not letting it get overrun with developers and things like that. People really want to preserve the original community there.”

Haley admits he will never forget the feeling he experienced driving through his neighbourhood the morning after the fires raged through people's homes.

Osment - who will soon be seen in Keke Palmer’s TV adaptation of 1989 film 'The Burbs' - said: "I went the very next morning and was driving around the neighbourhood, which was an experience I’ll never forget. It just looked like a bombing had happened. The fire had already completely moved through.

"They’re in the process now of removing debris in my neighbourhood, so the clean-up is going to take a long time. But, our street is a bunch of really great people. Once we all get on the same part of the process, we think it’ll speed things along. Everybody’s been a really good team about it, and I'm hopeful that, in a number of years, we’ll be able to go back there.

“I imagine the feeling of walking back into a house there, a number of years from now, how crazy that will be.”