DDG has asked the court to stop Halle Bailey from travelling internationally with their son.

DDG has filed a motion against Halle Bailey

The 27-year-old streamer has filed a motion requesting an emergency hearing to restrict the 'Little Mermaid' star from taking their 17-month-old boy Halo to Italy for work.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE magazine and other outlets, he accused Bailey of being an "an imminent emotional and psychological risk to the minor child based on repeated, documented threats of self-harm".

He alleged that if Halo left the country, the child wouldn't have the protections of the court or any "emergency intervention mechanisms".

DDG - whose real name is Daryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. - has claimed his 25-year-old ex has made "repeated threats of suicide and self-harm".

He also alleged that she "routinely used emotional coercion and manipulation to exert her control over me, often threatening me by using self-harm or ending her life" during what has been referred to as an almost three year "on again/off again" relationship.

DDG claimed she allegedly "threatened to end her life using my legally owned firearm" in 2023, as well as stalking him during their relationship, and physically and verbally abusing him.

He wrote in the filing: "Given these threats to self-harm, I believe the Petitioner is a threat to our son's safety such that she should not be allowed to take Halo out of the country to Italy for a period of two months."

He has requested sole legal and physical custody of their child, or an alternative visitation plan which would see DDG and Bailey exchange two-day and five-day blocks.

As reported by TMZ, Bailey has since filed to deny his request and seek permission to take Halo out of the country so she can work.

She has also requested orders to prevent the YouTube star and his family and friends from posting online about her, the litigation, and their son.

Last month, Bailey was granted temporary sole physical and legal custody of Halo, along with a temporary restraining order which expired in line with a planned court hearing on June 4.

She had accused DDG of domestic abuse, while

previous court documents obtained by Page Six, saw her allege that she filed for sole custody without notifying DDG because she was "afraid that the violence would reoccur" and that "the other party would take the children out of the area".

Just over six months after they announced their split, PEOPLE learned via legal documents that Bailey has accused him of various kinds of abuse.

In documents obtained by the outlet, she alleged: "I realize that there is no placating Darryl. I cannot allow this abuse any longer.

"Whenever he wishes to cause upset, he starts badmouthing me to his several millions of fans.

"He claims I am withholding our son and that I am with other men. As a result, I then receive threats and hate on social media. He seems to try to set up drama for his fans."