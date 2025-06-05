Halle Berry has turned down Van Hunt's marriage proposal.

The 58-year-old actress has been dating the 55-year-old singer for five years and while he revealed he already popped the question, Halle - who was previously married to David Justice, Eric Benet and Olivier Martinez - doesn't feel the need to "validate" their love in a formal way.

Speaking to Today.com, Van said: "I put out the proposal, and it’s still on hold as you can see.

"It’s just out there floating. You know, maybe you can encourage her."

Halle added: “Well, I’ve been married three times. Van has been married once, and so no, we don’t feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don't."

However, the Oscar-winning star - who has Nahla, 17, with former boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and Maceo, 11, with Olivier - admitted she thinks she and Van will get married at some point.

She said: "I think we will get married just because, out of the people I’ve been married to, this is the person I should have married.

“And I feel like I should, we should get married, but it’s not because we feel like we have to. I think it’s something that we would like to do just because we want that expression."

And pressed on when they are likely to wed, she said: "Soon".

Halle previously hailed meeting Van a "life-changing" experience and noted he was the first person she had fallen "madly in love" with before they slept together.

She told Marie Claire magazine: “It was the first time I was madly in love before I had sex.

“That has never happened to me, ever. Talk about one of those life-changing, beautiful experiences. It was magical, just magical.”

And Halle - who met Van through his brother - is convinced she has found the one in the Grammy-winning musician.

She said: "It took me a minute to get it right.

"The nature of the way this happened, I have a real belief that this is it. This is my person.”