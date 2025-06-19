Halsey intervened during her concert to save a videographer from getting burned.

Halsey helped a videographer

The Bad at Love hitmaker was performing in Pittsburgh on June 14 when she noticed the camera operative was in the path of upcoming pyrotechnics, and after her subtle hint failed to make the man move, she took more drastic measures.

According to E! News, Halsey had mouthed "Get out of the way" to the videographer while singing Without Me, but when they failed to pick up her cue, she jumped up and rushed to show the the man off the side of the stage before the flames shot out.

Halsey told the videographer: "There's pyro coming! Move!"

The 30-year-old singer then quickly ran back to the centre of the stage with a nervous laugh to carry on the song.

This isn't the first time Halsey - who has three-year-old son Ender with former partner Alev Aydin and is engaged to Avan Jogia - has encountered a major mishap during a show.

In 2021, everything "stopped working" during a concert at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Halsey told The Late Late Show with James Corden: “I was onstage, and everything stopped working. Sound, lights, video, music, the whole thing, my brain.

“Everything malfunctioned, and I had to stand on the stage for two minutes talking to the crowd. Two minutes in stage time is like a century.”

The Gasoline singer eventually opted to start the whole performance again.

She continued: “When that happened to me, I just started my whole show over from the top, so that I could do the whole thing with no mistakes.”

Halsey and Avan got engaged towards the end of last year and the 33-year-old actor recently spoke of how much he enjoys being able to "make art" with his fiancee.

He told People magazine: "One of the great joys of being with someone who's an artist is being able to make art with them and to go back and forth about the art that they're making and how you can contribute and be helpful, and them being able to contribute and be helpful to your own art.

"The only thing that I care about is the making of things.

"So when you have someone who can meet you there and meet you where you're at, that's one of the joys of it, for sure.

"If he busts through the door and has an idea, and I bust the door and have an idea, and it doesn't have to be about acting or music or movies — it could be a cookbook — we just make what we have to.

"I think I'm happy to have found someone I can be matched with in that capacity."